Tyler Allgeier Injury: Listed with quad injury
Allgeier was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.
Allgeier handled his normal workload in a 20-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday, taking 11 carries for 59 yards. He apparently picked up a quad injury along the way, but his practice participation Wednesday suggests it's nothing serious. Allgeier likely will be ready to work in behind Bijan Robinson this Sunday at Denver.
