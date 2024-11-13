Fantasy Football
Tyler Allgeier headshot

Tyler Allgeier Injury: Listed with quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Allgeier was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.

Allgeier handled his normal workload in a 20-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday, taking 11 carries for 59 yards. He apparently picked up a quad injury along the way, but his practice participation Wednesday suggests it's nothing serious. Allgeier likely will be ready to work in behind Bijan Robinson this Sunday at Denver.

Tyler Allgeier
Atlanta Falcons
