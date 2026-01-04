After rushing 137 times for 644 yards and three touchdowns across 17 appearances last season, Allgeier handed essentially the same amount of carries in 2025, finishing with a 143-514-8 rushing line. He added 14 catches for 96 scoreless yards. Allgeier's eight touchdowns marked a new career high for the 25-year-old, who handled a sizable chunk of the goal-line work for Atlanta. After spending four seasons with the Falcons, Allgeier is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. There's a chance he could land a starting job elsewhere as an early-down back.