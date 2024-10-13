Tyler Allgeier News: Clears century mark in Week 6

Allgeier rushed 18 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over Carolina.

Allgeier finished as the Falcons' leading rusher in a game the Atlanta backfield tallied 200 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Starter Bijan Robinson (15 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns) produced the better fantasy line after hitting pay dirt twice in the first half of Sunday's win. The 24-year-old Allgeier still put up noteworthy numbers and reached double-digit carries for the first time all season. Allgeier's big performance should give him some appeal in deeper leagues Week 7, when the Falcons will match up with a porous Seattle run defense.