Tyler Allgeier headshot

Tyler Allgeier News: Finds home with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Allgeier agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.25 million contract with Arizona on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Allgeier moves on from Atlanta after four seasons to join a Cardinals backfield that also houses veteran James Conner (foot) and 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson (knee), providing new head coach Mike LaFleur with the ammunition to deploy what may be a run-heavy offense in the wake of quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) expectedly departing. Across his tenure with the Falcons, Allgeier solidified himself as a reliable between-the-tackles runner despite being overshadowed by superstar Bijan Robinson. Given that both Conner and Benson are coming off injury-riddled 2025 campaigns and Allgeier has suited up for all 17 regular-season games in three consecutive years, he seems the most suited to handle workhorse carries in Arizona, should LaFleur want to deploy an every-down No. 1 backfield option reminiscent of his time as the Rams' offensive coordinator. Full clarity regarding the Cardinals' backfield rotation may not arrive until later in the offseason, however.

