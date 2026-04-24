Tyler Allgeier News: Likely stuck backing up Love
Allgeier will likely have to settle for a backup role in 2026, as Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports that Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love third overall Thursday.
Love is expected to immediately ascend to the top of the depth chart for the Cardinals after racking up 2,497 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns over the past two years at Notre Dame. Allgeier spent the past three years backing up Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, and Arizona's free-agent addition will now have to compete for carries with another top-10 draft pick. The Cardinals also have James Conner and Trey Benson (knee) on the roster, so even reaching last year's total of 157 touches could be tough for Allgeier if Arizona's backfield stays healthy.
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