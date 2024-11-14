Tyler Allgeier News: Logs full practice Thursday

Allgeier (quadriceps) practiced in full Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allgeier has earned double-digit touches in three of the last five contests, averaging 10.8 touches for 52.6 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring two rushing TDs. He kicked off Week 11 prep as limited due to a quad injury Wednesday, but his ability to get back to all activity one day later sets him up for a similar workload Sunday in Denver.