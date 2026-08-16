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Tyler Allgeier News: Love's injury opens up opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:35pm

Allgeier could open the regular season as the Cardinals' primary running back, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jeremiyah Love sustained a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders.

The Cardinals are hoping that Love will recover in time to suit up for the regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 13, but the rookie third overall pick almost certainly won't play again during the preseason and could miss regular-season action as well since he faces a multi-week recovery timeline with less than a month to go until the season. If Love is sidelined or limited to begin the regular season, Allgeier would be in line to get the majority of backfield opportunities for the Cardinals, though James Conner (foot) or Trey Benson (knee) also could enter the mix if they recover from their respective injuries.

Tyler Allgeier
Arizona Cardinals
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