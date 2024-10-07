Tyler Allgeier News: Minor roles continues

Allgeier rushed six times for 12 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards during Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Allgeier continues to see limited offensive snaps, and Thursday was his least efficient night thus far. He's still averaging 5.4 yards per carry, a significant improvement over his 3.7 mark from last season. Allgeier has yet to see more than 10 touches in a game this season but remains an insurance policy for managers rostering Bijan Robinson.