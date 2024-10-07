Fantasy Football
Tyler Allgeier headshot

Tyler Allgeier News: Minor roles continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Allgeier rushed six times for 12 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards during Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Allgeier continues to see limited offensive snaps, and Thursday was his least efficient night thus far. He's still averaging 5.4 yards per carry, a significant improvement over his 3.7 mark from last season. Allgeier has yet to see more than 10 touches in a game this season but remains an insurance policy for managers rostering Bijan Robinson.

Tyler Allgeier
Atlanta Falcons
