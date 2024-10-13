Tyler Allgeier News: Rushes for 18-105-1 vs. CAR

Allgeier rushed 18 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over Carolina.

Allgeier finished as the Falcons' leading rusher in a game where the backfield rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Starter Bijan Robinson (15-95-2) produced the better fantasy score after hitting pay dirt twice in the first half of Sunday's win. The 24-year-old Allgeier still put up noteworthy numbers considering he had yet to hit double-digit carries in any of Atlanta's previous five games this season. Allgeier's big performance should give him FLEX appeal against a porous Seattle rush defense in Week 6.