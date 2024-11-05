Tyler Allgeier News: Scores second TD of 2024

Allgeier rushed six times for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

After seeing double-digit rushing attempts for just the second time this season in Week 8, Allgeier had one of his smallest workloads of the campaign versus Dallas. His 13 offensive snaps and 18 rushing yards tied for his second fewest in a game this season while his six rushing attempts tied for his third fewest through nine appearances. He somewhat salvaged his production with a fourth-quarter touchdown that put Atlanta up two scores. Allgeier has had standalone value at times this season, but he's best utilized as an insurance policy for Bijan Robinson.