Tyler Allgeier News: Twelve touches in Sunday's win

Allgeier carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants.

With rookie Michael Penix making his first NFL start, the Falcons leaned heavily on their running game, but Allgeier failed to do much with his volume while watching Bijan Robinson turn 24 touches into 103 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs. Allgeieir has carried the ball 40 times over the last four games, managing 144 yards and a touchdown, and Atlanta will likely try to feature a run-heavy approach again in Week 17 against the Commanders.