Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Badie headshot

Tyler Badie Injury: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

The Broncos activated Badie (back) from injured reserve Saturday.

Badie has been on injured reserve since early October due to a back injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Jets. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Bills, but he should be able to play given his full practice participation throughout the week and his activation off IR. If he is active, Badie will join a crowded Broncos backfield consisting of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Javonte Williams and Blake Watson.

Tyler Badie
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now