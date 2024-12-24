Tyler Badie Injury: Cleared to practice

The Broncos designated Badie (back) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Badie was placed on IR on Oct. 5, just a few days after he collapsed on the sideline upon suffering a back injury in the Broncos' Week 4 win over the Jets. More than two and a half months later, he's ready to start practicing again, but given the length of his absence, the running back may not be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's game against Cincinnati.