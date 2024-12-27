Fantasy Football
Tyler Badie Injury: Downgraded to out in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Badie (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Badie was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after practicing in full all week. However, the Missouri product has been downgraded to out and will remain on injured reserve through Week 17. With Badie now officially ruled out, the Broncos' running back room will likely consist of Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and Blake Watson.

Tyler Badie
Denver Broncos
