Tyler Badie Injury: IR stint possible

Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Badie (back) is "possibly" a candidate for injured reserve, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Badie, who suffered a back injury and was carted off the field in this past Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets, was the only Broncos player who didn't practice Wednesday. Considering that he may land on IR, Badie looks to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Raiders, at the very least. If Badie is out Week 5, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin would likely pick up most of the snaps out of the Denver backfield.