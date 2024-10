The Broncos placed Badie (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Badie was a candidate to go on injured reserve after the 24-year-old running back was carted off the field during the Broncos' Week 4 win over the Jets. Badie will be forced to miss at least the next four games, making Week 9 against the Ravens on Nov. 3 the earliest he can return.