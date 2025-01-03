Tyler Badie Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Badie (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Badie remains on injured reserve but had his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 24. He practiced fully all last week but was eventually ruled out against Cincinnati. Badie once again practiced fully all this week, but it's up in the air if he'll see the field against Kansas City, especially with all three of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime healthy.