Badie (back) won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Badie's absence isn't surprising considering coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that an IR stint could be on the table for the running back. Badie hasn't practiced since hurting his back in the first half of Denver's Week 4 win over the Jets. His next chance to suit up will be Week 6 against the Chargers.