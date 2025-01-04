Tyler Badie Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Badie (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Badie is in the final stages of his recovery from a back injury that caused him to be placed on injured reserve in early October. He was a full participant in practice this week, and while he won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale, Badie could be activated off IR for the wild-card round if the Broncos qualify for the playoffs.