Tyler Badie News: Active versus Bills

Badie (back) is active for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bills.

Badie, who landed on IR after suffering an injury during Week 4 action, was activated by the Broncos on Saturday and is thus set to provide postseason depth in a backfield that also includes Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. With Badie back in the mix versus Buffalo, RBs Audric Estime and Blake Watson were made inactive by Denver in the team's postseason opener.