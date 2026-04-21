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Tyler Bass Injury: Promising health outlook

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 12:04pm

General manager Brandon Beane said this week that Bass, who missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a pelvic injury that required surgery, is close to full health again. "If he's not 100 (percent), he's right at it," Beane said Monday as reported on the Bills' official site.

Bass has handled the Bills' kicking duties since being drafted in 2020, but the team was forced to go with Matt Prater and Michael Badgley in 2025, while Bass never came close to suiting up due to a sports hernia, ultimately undergoing surgery in November. Neither Prater nor Badgley is with the team any longer, so it looks like the Bills are comfortable with Bass's prognosis to continue counting on him being their main guy throughout Josh Allen's prime seasons. Bass could be a good target in drafts due to the fact that he has no stats to show off from last season, plus the Bills have a new head coach with an offensive mind in Joe Brady. And there's the fact that Allen advances the football with the best of them.

Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
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