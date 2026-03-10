Tyler Bass Injury: Takes pay cut for 2026

Bass (pelvis) agreed to a contract restructure with the Bills on Tuesday, Sal Maiorana of Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Bass, who missed Buffalo's entire 2025 campaign due to a pelvic injury that required surgery, was set to make $4.9 million during the 2026 season. However, he's since agreed to a contract restructure that saves the Bills roughly $1.92 million in cap space for next year. Bass is set to remain Buffalo's top placekicker for 2026, having converted 84.5 percent of his career field-goal attempts, including 69.6 percent from 50-plus yards, since entering the league in 2020.