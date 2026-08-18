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Tyler Bass News: Busy in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Bass went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries and made both extra-point attempts in Buffalo's preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Bass is back at full health after recovering from a pelvic injury that cost him the entire 2025 season. The Bills don't even have another kicker on the roster at this point, so Bass is the main guy for what should be a productive offense led by superstar Josh Allen and a new offensive-minded head coach in Joe Brady.

Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
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