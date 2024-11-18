Tyler Bass News: Good enough in Week 11

Bass made his only field-goal try and converted three of his four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-21 win versus the Chiefs.

Bass' lone field goal was the same length as an extra point, so he basically went 4-of-5 from that range Sunday. He's been noticeably shakier on extra points this season than he has been in years past, but thankfully for Buffalo his miss in Week 11 wasn't costly. He'll be trying to clean up that part of his game after the Bills' bye in Week 12.