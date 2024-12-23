Tyler Bass News: Hits 50-yard field goal in win
Bass made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during the Bills' 24-21 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Bass connected on a 50-yard field-goal midway through the third quarter to give the Bills their first lead of Sunday's AFC East clash. Bass is now 4-for-4 on field-goal tries from 50-plus yards, and through 15 regular-season games he's gone 22-for-27 on field-goal attempts and 53-for-57 on extra-point tries. Bass will look to add to his tally in Week 17 when the Bills welcome in Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 29.
