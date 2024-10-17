Tyler Bass News: Job less safe

The Bills signed Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad Thursday, shortly after general manager Brandon Beane made some comments about Bass's recent struggles.

"We do have some kickers," Beane said earlier this week as reported by the Bills' official site. "We're gonna work them out this afternoon after practice," Beane said. "T-Bass would be the first to tell you it hasn't gone the way he would like it. And, quite frankly, the way we like it." Bass is a tolerable 9-for-12 on field goals, but his misses have been ugly, including a downright shank in Monday's win over the Jets that even a terrible golfer would find cringeworthy. He's also missed two extra points this season after being lock-solid on those throughout his career. The Bills do have a good scoring matchup this week as heavy favorites at home against the Titans, but Bass managers will want to take an extra peek at the roster over the weekend. Fortunately, the Bills play in the early wave of games Sunday following a string of heavy primetime appearances.