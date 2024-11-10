Tyler Bass News: Makes three field goals Sunday
Bass converted on all three of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.
Bass has now been perfect on his field-goal attempts across the team's last three games after struggling earlier in the season. He has now gone 15-18 on field-goal attempts and 27-30 on extra-point attempts across nine games this season.
