Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Bass headshot

Tyler Bass News: Makes three field goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Bass converted on all three of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.

Bass has now been perfect on his field-goal attempts across the team's last three games after struggling earlier in the season. He has now gone 15-18 on field-goal attempts and 27-30 on extra-point attempts across nine games this season.

Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now