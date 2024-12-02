Tyler Bass News: Misses only field-goal try Sunday
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt but made all five of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 35-10 win versus the 49ers.
Over a backdrop of freezing temperatures and swirling snow, field goals proved to be a relatively unappealing option Sunday. Bass missed his only attempt, a 49-yarder, in the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand for Buffalo. He'll be kicking indoors in Week 14 against the Rams.
