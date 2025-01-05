Tyler Bass News: Nails only FGA in Week 18

Bass made his only field-goal try and went 1-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Bass was able to make a 49-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, finishing the regular season having gone 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts over the team's final three contests. Bass did miss an extra-point try in the third quarter, which was his fifth miss of the season on a PAT. The kicker finished the regular season 24-for-29 on field-goal attempts while connecting on 59 of 64 extra-point tries over 17 games.