Tyler Bass News: One misfire in shootout win
Bass made two of his three field-goal tries and converted all six of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 48-42 win at Detroit.
Bass missed a kick for the third time in his last four games in Week 15, this time pushing a field-goal attempt wide right from just 24 yards out. He's been less consistent overall this season than in years past, with five missed field-goal attempts from inside of 50 yards plus four missed extra points. He'll likely get a chance to bring his conversion rates back up when Buffalo hosts the Patriots' middling defense in Week 16, assuming the Buffalo weather holds up.
