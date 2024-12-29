Tyler Bass News: Perfect in Week 17

Bass made his lone field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries during the Bills' 40-14 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Bass connected on a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Buffalo a 12-0 lead, but his other five kicking attempts came after touchdowns as the Bills had no problem moving the ball on a porous Jets defense. Over his last three games, Bass has gone 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 14-for-14 on extra-point tries.