Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Friday that Bass will handle the Bills' kicking duties Sunday against the Titans, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Though the Bills signed Lucas Havrisik to their practice squad Thursday, the team will stick with Bass this weekend. Through six games to date, Bass -- who has been Buffalo's kicker since 2020 -- has gone 9-for-12 on field-goal tries and has made 18 of his 20 extra-point attempts.