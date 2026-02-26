Tyler Biadasz headshot

Tyler Biadasz Injury: Being let go by Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

The Commanders are slated to release Biadasz, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Biadasz, who entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2020, spend the last two seasons with the Commanders. In that span, the 28-year-old center started all 31 regular-season games that he played in.

Tyler Biadasz
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
