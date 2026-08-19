Tyler Biadasz Injury: Out indefinitely with knee injury

Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury bug seems to have a taste for the Chargers' offensive linemen, and now their new starting center is in danger of missing most or all of the upcoming season. Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March after making 15-plus starts in each of the past five seasons for Dallas and Washington. Rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter is the favorite to step in at center for the Chargers.