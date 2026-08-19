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Tyler Biadasz Injury: Out indefinitely with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:10pm

Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury bug seems to have a taste for the Chargers' offensive linemen, and now their new starting center is in danger of missing most or all of the upcoming season. Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March after making 15-plus starts in each of the past five seasons for Dallas and Washington. Rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter is the favorite to step in at center for the Chargers.

Tyler Biadasz
Los Angeles Chargers
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