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Tyler Biadasz Injury: Set for long-term absence due to knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Biadasz is expected to face a long-term absence after he suffered what is believed to be a significant knee injury during Tuesday's practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After a teammate fell on his leg during the session, Biadasz wasn't able to put any weight on the before being carted off the field. The Chargers are still gathering medical information on Biadasz's injury before establishing a diagnosis, but Garafolo relays that the 28-year-old suffered damage to "several ligaments" in his knee. Even if Biadasz avoids a season-ending injury, he looks set to miss extended time, creating a major hole in the Los Angeles offensive line after he signed a three-year, $30 million deal back in March. With Biadasz set to miss time, rookie Jake Slaughter looks to be first in line to step in as the Chargers' starting center.

Tyler Biadasz
Los Angeles Chargers
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