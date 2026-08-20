Tyler Biadasz Injury: Team hoping for late-season return

The Chargers are hoping Biadasz (knee) will be able to return late in the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Biadasz suffered injuries to multiple ligaments in his left knee during Tuesday's practice and is now looking at a multi-month recovery. The Chargers have been struck hard by offensive-line injuries multiple years running now, and Biadasz is the latest to go down after he signed a three-year, $30 million with the team back in March. Second-round rookie Jack Slaughter was initially supposed to compete at guard but is now expected to move to center for the Bolts.