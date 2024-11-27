Tyler Biadasz News: All set for Week 13
Biadasz (head) did not appear on the Commanders' first injury report of the week Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Biadasz took a blow to the head in Week 12 versus the Cowboys, ultimately being evaluated for a concussion. He appears to have avoided the concussion or a significant injury in general, as he was a full participant at practice to open the week. Biadasz will operate in his starting role at center against the Titans on Sunday.
