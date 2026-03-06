Tyler Biadasz News: Inks deal with Bolts
Biadasz (ankle) signed with the Chargers on Friday.
The 28-year-old from Wisconsin finished his 2025 campaign on IR due to ankle and knee injuries, but his signing with Los Angeles on Friday suggests he's since moved past those issues. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Biadasz's deal with the Chargers is worth $30 million over three years, making him sixth-highest paid center in the NFL. He's started 84 of 92 regular-season games since entering the league in 2020 and earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Cowboys in 2022. Biadasz is expected to help fortify a Chargers offensive line that allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL (60) in 2025.
