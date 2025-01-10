Tyler Biadasz News: Set to return for wild-card contest

Biadasz (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers.

Biadasz hurt his ankle Week 17 versus Atlanta and didn't play in Washington's regular-season finale against Dallas. He began this week with a pair of limited practices before upgrading to full participation Friday, setting him up to return to the field Sunday in Tampa Bay. Biadasz's ability to suit up will likely send Michael Deiter, who started at center for the Commanders in Week 18, back to a rotational role.