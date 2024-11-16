Fantasy Football
Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 2:20pm

Boyd was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury and is now questionable for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The veteran has failed to record a reception in either of the past two games despite playing a total of 52 offensive snaps during that frame. It remains to be seen what his status will be for Sunday, but if Boyd misses time then Jha'Quan Jackson and Bryce Oliver likely could see additional snaps.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
