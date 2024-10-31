Tyler Boyd Injury: Another missed practice

Boyd (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

While Boyd maintained his practice level from Wednesday, fellow wideout Calvin Ridley (shoulder) returned to a full practice Thursday. Boyd now has one more chance to practice as Sunday's game against the Patriots approaches, but if he's unavailable this weekend, the Titans would need to summon help from the practice squad to bolster their WR depth behind Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine