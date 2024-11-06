Tyler Boyd Injury: Begins week with limited practice

Boyd (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd's shoulder injury may have played a role in his limited involvement against the Patriots in Week 9, as he played a season-low 21 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted. He isn't expected to be a key contributor against the Chargers come Sunday, having chipped in only 184 receiving yards without a touchdown through eight games.