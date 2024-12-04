Tyler Boyd Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Boyd (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's a new injury for Boyd, who was bothered by his shoulder and then back in November but didn't miss any games. His role as the No. 3 receiver in a bad offense hasn't been fruitful for fantasy, yielding 3.6 targets and 25.8 receiving yards per game. Boyd's next touchdown in a Titans uniform will be his first.