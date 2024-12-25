Tyler Boyd Injury: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday

Boyd (foot) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd has been working through a foot injury for the Titans' last three games, and over that span he has accumulated five catches (on 10 targets) for 66 yards. He has typically missed the first practices of the week while managing the injury, so unless he doesn't participate in practice over the next two days, Boyd should be able to suit up for Sunday's AFC South bout against the Jaguars. The veteran wideout has logged 37 catches for 376 yards through 15 regular-season games, and while those are his lowest outputs since the 2017 campaign with the Bengals, Boyd ranks fourth on the Titans in both categories.