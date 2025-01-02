Tyler Boyd Injury: Misses another practice
Boyd (foot) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Boyd has played in each of the Titans' first 16 games of the season, but he could be at risk of missing Sunday's finale against the Texans after kicking off Week 18 prep with a pair of absences from practice. At the very least, Boyd will likely need to practice in a limited fashion Friday to take a questionable designation into the weekend.
