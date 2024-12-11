Tyler Boyd Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Boyd (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Boyd logged a 59 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars, while recording one reception on four targets for seven yards in the contest. With a practice absence to start the week, Boyd's status is one to monitor for those in PPR formats deep enough to consider him in fantasy lineups. Through 13 games, the wideout has caught 33 of his 47 targets for 317 yards.