Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd Injury: Out for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Boyd (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Signed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal back in May, Boyd's 2024 season in Tennessee will be one to forget. Across 16 games, Boyd registered a 39-390-0 receiving line on 57 targets as the Titans' slot receiver. His per-game averages of 2.4 catches for 24.4 yards were his lowest since 2017, Boyd's second season in the NFL. It also marked his first season without a touchdown. Boyd is scheduled to head back to the free-agent market in March at 30 years old.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
