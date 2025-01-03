Tyler Boyd Injury: Out for Week 18

Boyd (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Signed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal back in May, Boyd's 2024 season in Tennessee will be one to forget. Across 16 games, Boyd registered a 39-390-0 receiving line on 57 targets as the Titans' slot receiver. His per-game averages of 2.4 catches for 24.4 yards were his lowest since 2017, Boyd's second season in the NFL. It also marked his first season without a touchdown. Boyd is scheduled to head back to the free-agent market in March at 30 years old.