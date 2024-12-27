Tyler Boyd Injury: Questionable after three DNPs

Boyd (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars despite being listed as a non-participant again in practice Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd failed to practice in any capacity throughout the week, but there's recent precedent of a Titans skill player suiting up after three DNPs, with running back Tony Pollard having done just that against the Colts in Week 16. While there's still hope that Boyd won't endure his first absence of the season Sunday, he's unlikely to deliver significant production if he plays, as Boyd has just 376 receiving yards and no touchdowns this season.