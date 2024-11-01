Fantasy Football
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Boyd (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Boyd is one of four Titans listed as questionable after not practicing at all this week. His role didn't seem to change much after DeAndre Hopkins was traded, in any case, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine stepping in across from Calvin Ridley while Boyd continued working as a low-ADOT No. 3 receiver.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
