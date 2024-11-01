Tyler Boyd Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Boyd (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Boyd is one of four Titans listed as questionable after not practicing at all this week. His role didn't seem to change much after DeAndre Hopkins was traded, in any case, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine stepping in across from Calvin Ridley while Boyd continued working as a low-ADOT No. 3 receiver.
