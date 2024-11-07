Fantasy Football
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Boyd (shoulder) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd was cleared to play against New England last week due to the injury, but he played a season-low 29 percent of the offensive snaps and didn't see a single target in the pass game. He has just 21 catches for 184 scoreless yards on 30 targets through eight games this season and isn't a recommended fantasy play.

Tennessee Titans
